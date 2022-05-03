Trabzonspor fans gather for huge title party

Trabzonspor fans have celebrated the 2021-22 Turkish Süper Lig title with a massive party as their show has gained wide international news coverage. The Black Sea Storm claimed its seventh Süper Lig trophy-the club's first league title since 1984-with a 2-2 draw against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor last weekend despite three matches to go. Thousands of excited Trabzonspor fans, who invaded the pitch to celebrate the title, roared out in joy and partied on the streets across the city. 'When you win your first title in 38 years....' FIFA tweeted on Monday. Using the burgundy-blue colors of Trabzonspor and the Turkish flag as well as a trophy, FIFA wrote '#MondayMotivation' above the celebration video. The international media covered the celebrations widely as Euronews, Spanish sports daily Mundo Deportivo, and US-based Spanish-language sports brand Telemundo Deporte reported the title celebrations. 'Football club Trabzonspor won the seventh Turkish championship in their history last weekend. A title that delighted their fans, who celebrated widely in the streets,' Euronews said. 'Trabzonspor fans party long into the night after winning Super Lig after 38 YEARS,' British tabloid The Sun said.