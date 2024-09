Jaan Roose makes historic tightrope walk from Asia to Europe in Istanbul

Estonian tightrope walker Jaan Roose made history by crossing from Asia to Europe on a 1,074-meter rope over the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul. The 47-minute feat, 165 meters above sea level, marks the first intercontinental tightrope walk.

A News / Turkey Published 17.09.2024 14:36





