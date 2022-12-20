 Contact Us

Thousands of ecstatic fans give Argentina's football squad a hero's welcome in Buenos Aires

Argentina's World Cup winners led by captain Lionel Messi returned home from Qatar in the early hours of Tuesday morning ahead of a welcome home party in the nation's capital. Having beaten France in Sunday's thrilling final, the players will now spend the night at the Argentine Football Association (AFA) training complex near the Ezeiza airport where they arrived in Buenos Aires and where thousands of supporters were waiting to greet them.

Agencies and A News / Sport
Published 20.12.2022 12:17
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 12
Thousands of ecstatic fans gave Argentina's football squad a hero's welcome in Buenos Aires in the early hours before dawn on Tuesday after the plane carrying Lionel Messi and his World Cup-winning team mates touched down at Ezeiza airport.
What is the garment Messi wore prior to lifting the World Cup?
Argentina erupts in celebration after World Cup win
Goalkeeper injured as fans invade pitch in Melbourne derby
World Cup host Qatar seeks to change minds on Islam
Camels a common sight in Qatari capital Doha for World Cup visitors