Thousands of ecstatic fans give Argentina's football squad a hero's welcome in Buenos Aires

Argentina's World Cup winners led by captain Lionel Messi returned home from Qatar in the early hours of Tuesday morning ahead of a welcome home party in the nation's capital. Having beaten France in Sunday's thrilling final, the players will now spend the night at the Argentine Football Association (AFA) training complex near the Ezeiza airport where they arrived in Buenos Aires and where thousands of supporters were waiting to greet them.

Agencies and A News / Sport Published 20.12.2022 12:17





