New Adana stadium to officially be inaugurated

The New Adana stadium built by Turkey's Housing and Development Administration (TOKI) will officially be inaugurated Friday. Site work began in 2014 on the stadium will be officially put into service today as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend the opening ceremony via video conference. The six-floor stadium, which met the FIFA and UEFA standards, with a capacity of Yeni 33,000 seats as a total of 344 seats are allocated for the disabled fans. The stadium includes underground parking for 1,500 cars, a prayer room, 34 toilets for men, women and nine accessible toilets, with two swimming pools, massage parlors for the athletes, and the referees. The colors of the seats symbolize Adana's two long-established clubs. The seating layout comprises both the colors of Adana Demirspor (blue and navy) and Adanaspor (orange and white). On Friday, Adana Demirspor will host Izmir club Altay at 7 p.m local time (1600 GMT) in the second-tier TFF First league game at their brand-new ground.