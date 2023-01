NBA star LeBron becomes second player to score 38,000 points

With his 35 points contribution against the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on Sunday became the second player in NBA history to surpass 38,000 points. He now has 38,024 career points and is just 364 points from passing Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Agencies and A News / Sport Published 16.01.2023 11:01 Share This Album





Subscribe