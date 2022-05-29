 Contact Us

Juventus mark 37th anniversary of Heysel Stadium disaster

Juventus on Sunday paid tribute to victims of the Heysel Stadium disaster on the 37th anniversary of the tragic event.

Published 29.05.2022 23:18
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 14
Juventus on Sunday paid tribute to victims of the Heysel Stadium disaster on the 37th anniversary of the tragic event.
Perez tells Real Madrid to go for 15th European Cup amid huge celebrations
Liverpool celebrate cup wins with fans despite Champions League loss
Tens of thousands of Liverpool fans turn Paris red
Muslim football star Mesut Ozil performs Friday prayers in Jakarta mosque
Champions Manchester City paint town blue with open top bus parade