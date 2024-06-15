EURO 2024 has started: Visual spectacle in opening match

The opening ceremony of the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship (EURO 2024) has been held on Friday. The opening ceremony of the tournament, hosted by Germany, took place at the Munich Football Arena. The ceremony held before the opening match between Germany and Scotland in Group A turned into a visual extravaganza. Following the warm-up of the teams, a choreographed performance accompanied by dancers was presented in the program. The choreography, featuring flags of the 24 countries competing in the tournament, received great admiration.