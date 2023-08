Microphone that Cardi B threw sold for $100,000

Renowned rapper Cardi B, who was on stage in recent weeks, got upset with a fan who threw a drink at her and threw her microphone. While this incident was discussed for days, the microphone thrown by Cardi B was put up for auction to raise funds for a charity organization helping children with special needs. The microphone found a buyer for $100,000.

