Unusual ice formations in dam lake

In Kayseri, intriguing ice formations resembling pupils, formed by cold weather at the Gümüşören Dam, were captured by drone.

Agencies and A News / Life
Published 30.01.2026 12:09
The section of the dam lake near the Menengi hamlet, within the district's borders, partially froze due to the cold weather.

In the drone footage, ring-shaped ice structures and cracks radiating from their centers on the lake's surface drew attention.

The ice layer, dominated by white and light blue tones, formed natural patterns reminiscent of the iris and pupil of a human eye when viewed from above.

It was learned that these formations typically occur due to sudden temperature changes during the freezing process.

