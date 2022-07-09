 Contact Us

Eid al-Adha prayer performed in shadow of war in Ukraine

The Muslims in one of the biggest cities in Ukraine, Dnipro, performed their eid al-Adha prayers in the Islamic Cultural Center Masjid.

Published 09.07.2022 15:52
