Eid al-Adha prayer performed in shadow of war in Ukraine

The Muslims in one of the biggest cities in Ukraine, Dnipro, performed their eid al-Adha prayers in the Islamic Cultural Center masjid. Imam of the Dnipro Islamic Cultural Center Masjid Ali Overko led the prayer which started at 08.00 in accordance with the ongoing curfew because of the war. Overko celebrated the eid of the Muslims in his preaching. Calling everyone to solidarity and unity, Overko said that 'Celebrate everyone's eid. Forgive if there is someone who did wrong to you and celebrate, because the one who forgives will be forgiven.' Speaking to Anadolu Agency after the prayer, Overko said that despite the ongoing war, the people try to keep their morale high. 'Eid al-Adha is a very good opportunity for this,' he added, stressing that solidarity increases in the time of war. Saying that aid packages were delivered to them by the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People and Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), he said they sent them to the needy. 'I want to thank the Turkish people. They provided us with help without us applying for it to any relief agency. Thanks to these aids we prepared food for the army and sent it to them. Vadim Machulskiy, a Ukrainian soldier, said that the war in the country is continuing right now and that they try to get stronger by praying. 'We have a very high spirituality,' he said. Drawing attention to the importance of Eid al-Adha for Muslims, Machulskiy said that he was happy to be able to attend the eid prayer.