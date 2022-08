68-meter long superyacht 'The Ragnar' in Fethiye, Türkiye

Docked at the Fethiye Port, Türkiye, owned by the Russian oligarch Vladimir Strzhalkovsky, the superyacht The Ragnar can house up to 12 visitors within its 6 cabinets. Having even a heliport, it is also capable of sailing in the icy water. Some citizens that saw the yacht did not forget to take photos of it.

Published 14.08.2022 21:02 Share This Album





Subscribe