Turkish firm Invamed's R&D develops innovative method to treat cluster veins

Thermoblock, developed and produced at Invamed's R&D laboratories, treats the condition within minutes without pain or suffering. Telangiectasias can occur in any part of the body, and it is mostly observed in the face and legs, usually, in light-skinned or thin-skinned people, the company said.

Anadolu Agency / Health Published 27.01.2023 16:30





