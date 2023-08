Water-spraying fans provide relief from scorching heat in Iraq | Iraqis use water-spraying fans to cope with scorching heat

In the blistering heat of Baghdad, Iraqis are discovering respite from the scorching temperatures through "water-spraying fans" installed along the roadside. The prolonged power cuts during the summer months pose significant challenges for many, making it difficult to stay cool and comfortable.

