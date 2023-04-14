Fasting Muslims should avoid food with high fat, salt and sugar during Ramadan - dietitian

"With the arrival of the Ramadan, the Muslim holy month for fasting, and the changing nutrition program, everyone is wondering what to consume not to gain weight or to maintain their weight. Fasting does not prevent you from eating healthy. It is possible to spend Ramadan in a healthy way by paying attention to what you consume in iftar and suhoor meals," Merve Birbilen, a dietitian at a wellness center in the capital Ankara, told Anadolu.