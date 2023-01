The Covid-19 pandemic in 10 figures

Since early 2020, more than 6.8 million deaths from Covid-19 have been officially recorded, out of 752 million cases worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) on January 27. The United Nations' health agency, however, considers the figures to be greatly underestimated, saying the real toll could be two to three times higher.

