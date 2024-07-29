New research reveals anticancer effects of carrots

Assistant Prof. Gamze Nur Müjdeci from the Faculty of Engineering at Hitit University, which specializes in the fields of machine and manufacturing technologies, initiated a study to investigate the properties of melanin that can be obtained from natural and sustainable sources. The study, which was supported by the Scientific and Technological Research Institution of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK), revealed anticancer properties of melanin obtained from carrot peels on lung cells. 'Anticancer and antioxidant properties were found' Müjdeci explained that the findings of this study were groundbreaking in the fields of biotechnology and oncology. She stated that they have worked on different kinds of crops to produce melanin. 'We have experimented with carrot peels, watermelon rinds, melon rinds, onion skin and molasses in the region. We found that carrot peels yielded the highest amount of melanin, and in our following experiments, we revealed that melanin has anticancer and antioxidant properties,' she said. 'These findings are promising for future cancer treatment methods' Müjdeci emphasized that their study has proved how organic materials we consider 'trash' might in fact be used as raw materials. 'The anticancer properties of melanin on lung cells show a lot of promise for future cancer treatment methods. Aside from its anticancer properties, melanin is also used as a pigment in cosmetic products, food, and in the biomaterial production industry. This compound has a wide range of uses in many sectors, and it helps us find innovative solutions,' she added.