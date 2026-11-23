FIFA awarded hosting rights for the 2031 Women's World Cup to the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica on Monday, while the United Kingdom was selected to stage the 2035 edition.

Both decisions were confirmed at FIFA's Extraordinary Congress, held virtually in Zurich, Switzerland, with the two bids approved unopposed.

The 2031 tournament will become the first Women's World Cup to feature 48 teams, up from 32, with the number of matches increasing from 64 to 104.

It will also be the first senior Women's World Cup staged across four countries, bringing together North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

The United States will host the competition for the third time, following the 1999 and 2003 editions, while Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica will host the senior women's tournament for the first time.

"We are incredibly honored and excited to welcome the world to the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica for the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup," US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement.

"Together with FIFA, we want to deliver the biggest and most impactful Women's World Cup in history and use its success to accelerate the growth of women's soccer around the world," she added.

Concacaf President Victor Montagliani described the decision as a historic moment for women's football and an opportunity to strengthen the sport across the confederation's 41 member associations.

Host cities, stadiums, match schedules and ticketing details will be announced at a later date.