Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty discussed over phone efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Sheikh Mohammed and Abdelatty reviewed bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen it, as well as latest regional developments, notably diplomatic efforts to enhance security and stability in the region.

The top Qatari diplomat expressed support for "all diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching a solution that ensures freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement that achieves lasting peace in the region," the statement said.

Tensions in the Middle East have remained high since the US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate with attacks on Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June and began negotiations, but the agreement collapsed over disagreements concerning freedom and security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for global energy supplies and international trade. The war has yet to be settled.

US President Donald Trump said he could resume strikes against Iran after the new year if no deal is reached to end the conflict.





