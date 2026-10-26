Pentagon plans to keep US military bases running for 90 days without outside support: Report

The Pentagon is preparing US military bases to operate independently for at least 90 days during a major war, securing essential services and supplies against disruptions to civilian infrastructure and global supply chains, according to a report.

The plans are part of FORTRESS, an initiative detailed in documents reviewed by Fox News Digital on Sunday.

"We don't want to rely on standard civilian municipal infrastructure to run our national defense. We just simply can't. It's an intolerable risk," Pentagon chief spokesperson Sean Parnell told Fox News Digital.

Parnell said US homeland defense planning must adapt to threats that could reach the American mainland.

"I realized that a lot of the way we think about homeland defense was built around the antiquated assumption that two oceans would protect us," he said, adding that President Donald Trump had advanced a new approach through initiatives such as Golden Dome and a renewed focus on the Western Hemisphere, Greenland and Panama.

FORTRESS envisions portable nuclear reactors, large-scale battery storage and microgrids to keep bases operational during power outages. It also calls for strategic reserves of munitions, fuel, critical minerals, electronics, spare parts and medical supplies, alongside at least two qualified supply or production pathways for critical defense needs.

"The next conflict will likely be fought on multiple fronts. Look at the geopolitics behind any major war. When that happens, global supply chains will break," Parnell said.

The initiative also aims to prepare civilian factories to switch to defense production through the Civil Reserve Manufacturing Network, with advance planning for contracts, cybersecurity and conversion procedures as well as regular industrial stress tests and mobilization exercises.

FORTRESS further seeks to protect military communications, navigation and satellite capabilities against interference, including GPS jamming and disruptions to space-based assets.

"Power is combat now. Without electricity, you lose communications, water, logistics, assembly lines and just basic military command structures," Parnell said. "You don't want to be making these decisions in the middle of a global multi-front conflict. We have to have a plan."

He described FORTRESS as an insurance policy to keep US forces operational if a major conflict disrupts the infrastructure and supply chains on which they depend.





