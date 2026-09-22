More than 160 ırish athletes back boycott call over ıreland-ısrael football match

At least 160 prominent Irish athletes have signed an open letter calling on the Republic of Ireland's national football team to boycott its forthcoming match against Israel.

"You have an opportunity to do the right thing," said the letter, which was published by the Irish Sport for Palestine Group on the US social media platform X.

The letter said athletes are taught that all players should be treated equally. But such universal values are incompatible with the reality of sport where oppressive and discriminatory structures are reproduced.

"Nowhere is this more obvious than in Palestine, where fairness and equality are denied by the Israeli occupation," it said.

The signatories include current and former rugby players, Gaelic footballers, boxers, basketball players and athletes from several other sporting backgrounds.

In July, the Irish Football Association's General Assembly voted against a proposal to boycott the UEFA Nations League fixtures against Israel.





