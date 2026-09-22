Türkiye’s Communications Directorate debunks fake Foreign Ministry statement on Uganda’s military chief

Türkiye's Communications Directorate's Center for Combating Disinformation (DMM) announced Monday that a statement circulated under the Turkish Foreign Ministry's logo and letterhead titled "Regarding the Threats of Uganda Chief of Defense Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba" is fake.

In a statement, the DMM said: "The statement published under the title 'Regarding the Threats of Uganda Chief of Defense Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba' using the logo and letterhead of the Foreign Ministry is entirely fake. Our Embassy in Kampala has announced that no such statement or announcement has been published on the websites or official communication channels of our Foreign Ministry or relevant institutions."

The statement emphasized that the false document had been fabricated using digital means with the aim of misleading the public.

It urged the public not to give credence to such disinformation activities based on fabricated information and fake documents and called on it to follow only the official communication channels of relevant institutions of the Republic of Türkiye for accurate information.





