Mohamed Salah joins Trabzonspor on €17M-a-season deal

Turkish football club Trabzonspor confirmed on Thursday that it had signed Egyptian star Mohamed Salah on a deal guaranteeing him €17 million ($19.6 million) per season.

Trabzonspor's publicly listed football subsidiary announced the agreement in a filing submitted to Borsa Istanbul and published through Türkiye's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

Salah will receive an annual salary of €10 million and a signing payment of €7 million for each season.

The forward will also be eligible for conditional bonuses during each season, although the club did not disclose the value or performance criteria attached to them.

A separate image-rights agreement will give Salah a 20% share of proceeds from products bearing his name and sold through Trabzonspor's retail company.

The club will additionally pay an agency fee equivalent to 5% of the player's gross remuneration.

Trabzonspor announced earlier that it had opened transfer negotiations with Salah and shared a video showing him wearing the club's claret-and-blue No. 61 shirt aboard a plane.

"Trabzon, are you ready? I can hear you. See you very soon. Everywhere is Trabzon," Salah said in the video, using a popular slogan associated with the Black Sea club.

The agreement completes one of the most high-profile transfers in the history of the Turkish Super Lig.





