Liverpool clear the way for Slot to become Netherlands coach

Liverpool are clearing the way for Arne Slot to potentially become the new Netherlands coach, De Telegraaf said on Monday.



According to the report, should Slot take the job, Liverpool want to ensure that he doesn't forfeit his right to financial compensation following his departure at the end of last season.

Slot is considered a candidate to succeed Ronald Koeman, who resigned after the team's early exit from the World Cup in the round of 32 against Morocco.



Liverpool relieved Slot his duties following the disappointing season.



According to the report, Liverpool plan to increase Slot's salary during his first year as national team coach to the amount he would have earned had he remained with the club.



This would mean Slot would not suffer any financial loss, and his former club would also save money. Slot's contract with Liverpool runs through the summer of 2027.



