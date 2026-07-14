Italy battles extreme heat as temperatures approach 113F

Italy is facing the most intense phase of its third heat wave of the year, with temperatures expected to approach 45C (113F) in Sardinia as drought conditions trigger water shortages.

The country's heat alert system has expanded as authorities warn of dangerous conditions in central and southern Italy, ANSA news agency reported on Tuesday.

The number of cities under the highest red alert level has increased from Level 2 on Monday to Level 4 on Tuesday, with seven cities expected to reach the highest risk category by Wednesday.

Meteorologists forecast temperatures of 39C (102.2F) to 41C (1.5.8F) in many areas of central and southern Italy, with inland Sardinia expected to peak at 45C (113F) by Friday.

Federico Brescia, a meteorologist, said that the extreme heat would push the freezing level above 5,000 meters (16,404 feet), describing the warming as "extraordinary."

Florence has been under a red heat alert since July 8 and will remain at the highest risk level until at least Wednesday.

City officials said temperatures are expected to range from 37C (98.6F) to 39C (102.2F), with intense heat beginning in the early morning hours.

Florence and Perugia were under red alert on Monday, while Brescia and Turin were added on Tuesday. Bologna, Frosinone, and Rome are expected to join the highest alert category on Wednesday.

Several other cities, including Rome, Bologna, Genoa, and Verona, remain under orange alerts due to the risks posed to elderly people, children, and vulnerable groups.

Northern Italy's Piedmont region is also struggling with a severe water shortage caused by prolonged heat and a lack of rainfall.

Regional authorities have requested additional water supplies from neighboring areas, including the Aosta Valley and Switzerland's Canton of Ticino, to support agricultural needs.

Around 100 municipalities in Piedmont have already introduced restrictions on drinking water use, while some mountain communities are relying on tanker trucks for water supplies.

The extreme temperatures have also raised concerns over workplace safety.

In Florence, delivery workers for Glovo and Deliveroo are planning a strike on Wednesday, citing "impossible conditions" caused by the heat wave.

Several Italian regions have introduced restrictions on outdoor work during the hottest hours of the day.





