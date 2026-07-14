US PROJECTILES STRIKE 4 LOCATIONS IN IRANS BUSHEHR

Four locations in Iran's southwestern city of Bushehr, which hosts key nuclear facilities, were struck by US projectiles Tuesday afternoon, according to an Iranian provincial official.

Ehsan Jahanian, Bushehr's deputy governor for political and security affairs, told the state-run IRNA news agency that the attacks hit separate areas across the city.

"Four locations in the city of Bushehr were struck by hostile projectiles this afternoon," Jahanian said.

No casualties had been reported, he added.

Residents of Bushehr and the nearby area of Choghadak heard multiple explosions, Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency reported.

Iran's state broadcaster IRIB also reported that five explosions were heard west of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran.

Early Tuesday, the US Central Command said it completed its latest wave of strikes against military targets across Iran, including in Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa and Bandar Abbas.

The latest attacks come amid heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz following the war launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, 2026.

The US has carried out strikes on Iran in recent days, saying they are in response to Iranian attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June 2026 that included a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Pakistan as a step toward a final agreement to end the war.

However, US President Donald Trump announced on July 8 that the ceasefire "is over" following renewed escalation.