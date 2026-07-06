Belgium blasts FIFA decision to clear Balogun, coach calls it ‘April Fools’ joke’

Belgium's football federation said Sunday that it was "astonished" by FIFA's decision to make US striker Folarin Balogun available for a World Cup match against the Belgian national team despite his red card in the previous round, with head coach Rudi Garcia taking a jab at football's governing body over the ruling.

"I didn't know July 5 was actually April 1 at the World Cup. This is an April Fools' joke," Garcia said after FIFA suspended the implementation of Balogun's automatic one-match ban.

FIFA announced Sunday that Balogun's suspension had been put on hold for a probationary period of one year, clearing the 25-year-old forward to play in Monday's Round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle.

The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) said FIFA based its decision on Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code but argued that Article 66.4 of the same code states that a red card automatically results in a suspension for the team's next match.

The federation also cited Article 10.5 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Competition Regulations, which says a player sent off by a direct or indirect red card is "automatically" suspended for the team's subsequent match.

The RBFA said the automatic nature of the suspension had also been reaffirmed in FIFA World Cup 2026 Circular No. 16, distributed to all participating associations on May 12, and repeated during match coordination meetings and tournament workshops.

"In order to safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and to protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport, both at this FIFA World Cup and at future editions of the tournament, the RBFA is investigating all potential options," it said.

The New York Times reported that US President Donald Trump called FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Wednesday to seek a review of Balogun's suspension, citing three people familiar with the conversation.

Trump welcomed FIFA's decision on his Truth Social platform, writing: "Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!"

The White House has not confirmed that Trump contacted Infantino or claimed credit for the decision.

Politico later reported that US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was involved in behind-the-scenes conversations with FIFA to get Balogun's red card ban suspended, citing two people familiar with the matter who were granted anonymity to discuss private deliberations. It noted that Lutnick has developed close ties with the leadership of soccer's governing body.

The ruling marks the first time since 1962 that FIFA has allowed a player sent off at a World Cup to play in the next match.

Balogun was shown a red card in the 64th minute of the United States' 2-0 Round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1 for awkwardly stepping on the back of Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic's leg while jockeying for a bouncing ball.

He has scored three goals at the tournament as the US seeks its first World Cup quarterfinal appearance since 2002.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized the red card Thursday, telling reporters that the team was "treated unfairly."

"I wish there were an appeals process for it. But it's probably too late now," he said.





