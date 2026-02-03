Ronaldo does not play for Al Nassr amid reports of fallout with club

Cristiano Ronaldo did not play for Al Nassr on Monday amid reports he has fallen out with the club over their recent transfer window.



Ronaldo was absent from Al Nassr's 1-0 victory over Al Riyadh after reports emerged that he is unhappy with the running of the club by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), following a quiet transfer window.



Ronaldo has featured in every single league game so far this season and was a part of the side that beat Al Kholood on Friday night, where he scored the opening goal of the game but was absent for the match on Monday.



Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ahli and Al Ittihad are all owned by the same owners, PIF, but Ronaldo's team have made just the solitary signing so far in this campaign, that being 21-year-old Iraq midfielder Haydeer Abdulkareem.



Reports suggest Ronaldo felt those other clubs were being given preferential treatment over signings and it was later announced Al Hilal secured the signature of striker Karim Benzema as well as Pablo Mari earlier in the window and are linked with Rennes' Mohamed Kader Meite.



The 40-year-old Portugal international joined the Saudi Pro League in 2022 after leaving Manchester United midway through the season but has only gone on to win the Arab Club Champions Cup and is still without a league title there.



The five-time Ballon d'Or winner signed a new two-year deal in summer 2025 and has scored 18 goals this season but Al Nassr trail Al Hilal by a point in the title race this season.

