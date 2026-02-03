Liverpool beat Chelsea to sign Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet

Liverpool were able to beat Premier League rivals Chelsea in the race to sign Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet on transfer deadline-day.



The 20-year-old held talks with the Blues during January but opted to join the Premier League champions in a transfer worth £55 million ($75 million) plus add-ons, the Press Association understands.



Jacquet will spend the remainder of the season at Ligue 1 outfit Rennes before he begins life at Anfield this summer ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.



A host of European clubs have tracked Jacquet since he made his professional debut at the start of 2024, which was followed by a productive loan at Clermont.



Rennes recalled the centre-back from his temporary switch early last season and this term he has established himself as first choice in defence.



With 19 appearances in all competitions, Liverpool stole a march on rivals to secure Jacquet's services and boost their defensive options at a time when the future of Ibrahima Konate is uncertain.



Konate's current terms expire this summer and his potential departure will open the door to more opportunities for Jacquet, who decided against a move to Chelsea where the Blues are blessed with a handful of young centre-backs including Josh Acheampong.

