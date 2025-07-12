Inter and Milan ban from stadium fans involved in mafia investigation

Inter Milan and AC Milan have denied hundreds of supporters from ultra fan groups access to new season tickets for the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, the Corriere della Sera newspaper reported on Saturday, citing club sources.



Those affected are primarily members of the organized fan groups of both clubs. According to the report, many of these people are named in the "Doppia Curva" ("Double Curve") anti-mafia investigation.



The Italian authorities are accusing members of the ultra groups of black market ticketing, extortion and drug dealing as well as links to the 'Ndrangheta, a Mafia organization from the southern region of Calabria.



According to the Corriere della Sera, the clubs are denying season tickets to "undesirable fans" who were named in the investigations, attracted attention through stadium bans or were involved in violent incidents - regardless of the ongoing proceedings.



The fan group names "Curva Nord" (Inter) and "Curva Sud" (Milan) will also no longer be officially used in the future. Furthermore, the transfer of tickets within the groups is to be prevented.



In addition, a new security plan is to be introduced at the stadium. Facial recognition cameras are to be used at the turnstiles as early as the 2025-2026 season and the pilot project could also be extended to other stadiums in Italy.



