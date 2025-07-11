Arsenal closing on move for Chelsea forward Noni Madueke

Chelsea forward Noni Madueke is on the brink of a £50 million ($68 million) move to Arsenal – becoming Mikel Arteta's fourth signing of the summer.



It is expected that England international Madueke will provide competition to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in Arsenal's wide areas.



Madueke's proposed move across London has been met with criticism by Arsenal supporters on social media.



However, the PA news agency has been told that a fee, which could exceed £50 million with performance-related add-ons, has all but been agreed with Chelsea, while the 23-year-old is keen to make the move.



Madueke, who has been with Chelsea at the Club World Cup in the United States, did not train with the Blues on Friday as they prepared for Sunday's final in New York.



Manager Enzo Maresca later confirmed the winger had left the team camp to finalise his switch to the Gunners.



Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Maresca said: "Noni is in contact with the new club. I guess he is going to be (joining them) in the next hours."



It is shaping up to be a busy summer of transfer activity at Stamford Bridge and Maresca said he did not want to stand in any player's way, with the fact Arsenal are a direct rival not an issue.



The Italian said: "I said in the one of the last press conferences, if players want to leave then it is difficult for the club and the manager.



"Noni decided to leave, nobody told Noni he had to leave. If he is happy, we are happy."



Madueke, who made the switch to Stamford Bridge from PSV Eindhoven in 2023, would follow Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga – who also joined from Chelsea – and Christian Norgaard in moving to the Emirates this summer.



Madueke scored 11 times for Chelsea across all competitions last season and was rewarded with his first senior international appearances under England interim manager Lee Carsley and his permanent successor Thomas Tuchel.



Arsenal are still in the market for a new striker, with Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres believed to be top of the list.



PA has approached Arsenal for comment.



