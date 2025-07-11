EU 'deeply' regrets US sanctions on UN Palestine rapporteur

The EU on Friday expressed "deep regret" over the US decision to impose sanctions on Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Speaking at the European Commission's midday briefing in Brussels, spokesperson Anouar El Anouni reaffirmed the bloc's support for the UN human rights system.

"EU firmly supports the UN human rights system, and we deeply regret the decision to impose sanctions on Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories," El Anouni said.

He emphasized that the EU will continue to back efforts aimed at conducting independent investigations into alleged human rights abuses and violations of international humanitarian law, "including those that might amount to international crimes."

Belgium also reacted, underlining its commitment to the independence of UN special procedures.

"Regardless of whether we agree with a UN Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur's views, Belgium will always defend the independence of the UN Special Procedures and oppose any attempt to intimidate UN mandate holders," Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot wrote on X.

"We deeply regret the decision to put sanctions on UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese," he added.

The US sanctions followed a report by Albanese last week that identified corporations allegedly facilitating Israeli occupation on Palestinian lands, including Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Palantir that provide military hardware, surveillance technology and infrastructure that support the illegal occupation.

The US has long been criticized for supporting Israel's ongoing occupation and genocide of Palestinians, which since October 2023 has killed over 57,000 people, most of them women and children.





