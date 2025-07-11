Turkish president receives his Somali counterpart in Ankara

The Turkish president on Friday met with his Somali counterpart in the capital Ankara and discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Friday.

The closed-door meeting between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was held at the Presidential Complex, the directorate said on X.

During the meeting, Erdogan said that the cooperation between the two countries will continue to grow and that steps will be taken to further develop the relationship.

He further emphasized that Ankara will continue to stand by the Somali people in their fight against terrorism and said that it is important for Somalia to achieve national unity in its efforts against terrorism.