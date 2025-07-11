Turkish foreign minister targets $10B trade with Malaysia, calls for joint response to Gaza, global system reform

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday that Türkiye is working intensively toward a $10 billion bilateral trade volume target with Malaysia, highlighting that Turkish businesspeople and investors have been expanding investments in Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member countries.

Fidan, who was in Kuala Lumpur for the seventh Trilateral Meeting of the Türkiye-ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partnership, gave an interview to Bernama TV and shared his insights.

Fidan noted that the current trade volume between the two countries does not reflect the depth of their friendly relations, stating: "We have only recently surpassed $5 billion, and our immediate goal is to reach $10 billion. This is a key area in which we are working intensively."

He emphasized the historically strong and solid ties between Malaysia and Türkiye, noting the unbreakable bonds.

He added that there is significant potential to enhance cooperation, particularly in technology, trade, defense industry and education.

In response to a question about a timeline for the $10 billion trade target, Fidan said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan views the goal with a strong sense of urgency, emphasizing that it should have already been achieved.

He added that while Türkiye has developed a strong defense industry due to regional challenges, the more peaceful ASEAN region presents opportunities for complementary cooperation.

-TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER CALLS FOR URGENT JOINT ACTION AS GAZA CONDITIONS WORSEN

In response to questions on the Gaza Strip, Fidan called the situation a "genocide" and labeled it a failure for humanity and the Muslim world.

He praised Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for raising his voice and stressed the need for Türkiye and Malaysia to act jointly.

Fidan stressed the importance of coordinated pressure to ensure humanitarian aid reaches Gaza, warning that "2 million people are effectively being held hostage" under dire conditions. He said the situation "resembles a World War II-era concentration camp," with Palestinians being "deliberately starved and subjected to harsh circumstances."

-HAKAN FIDAN CALLS FOR GLOBAL REFORM, INCLUSIVE DIPLOMACY, AND STRONGER MEDIATION EFFORTS

Responding to questions on ties with Europe and the US, Fidan said Türkiye's experience with the Trump administration demonstrated that open and honest dialogue can pave the way for meaningful cooperation.

He added that in a region with limited alternatives, mediation is not only in Türkiye's interest but a key regional responsibility.

"As our president often says, every solution must be a win-win. You can't always think only of yourself. When engaging in diplomacy, you must also consider the interests of the other party -- otherwise, it can't be called a real solution or true diplomacy," he said.

Fidan said mediation is central to Erdogan's foreign policy, with Türkiye involved in efforts in Gaza, Ukraine and the Middle East.

He called mediation a vital diplomatic tool, warning that failure often leads to military escalation.

Fidan said the current global order, originally shaped by the victors of World War II, no longer reflects the realities of a world with 193 UN member states.

He noted that such systems are often designed to serve the interests of the powerful and tend to be unsustainable over time.

He emphasized the need for reform, pointing out that key players in the current order are reluctant to give up privileges.

He stressed the importance of building a fairer global order that includes and benefits all nations, adding that Türkiye's foreign policy is rooted in efforts to promote a more inclusive international system.



