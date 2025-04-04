Tickets now on sale for US-hosted international friendly between Türkiye, Mexico

Tickets for an international friendly game between the Turkish and Mexican national football teams went on sale on Friday.

The Turkish Football Federation said in a statement that tickets for the match-scheduled to kick off at 0030GMT June 11 in Chapel Hill in the Southern US state of North Carolina-are being sold exclusively by Soccer United Marketing.

The federation emphasized that it holds no responsibility for any potential issues that may arise related to ticket sales.

Fans who want seats to watch the match can visit goheels.evenue.net.