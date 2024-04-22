Real Madrid secure hard-fought 3-2 win against Barcelona

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-2 on Sunday in a hard-fought Spanish La Liga week 32 match.

Los Merengues came back twice to secure the vital "El Clasico" win.

Danish midfielder Andreas Christensen's early goal in the seventh minute brought the lead to visitors Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu.

A goal by Real Madrid's Brazilian attacker Vinicius Junior from a penalty kick in the 18th minute equalized the score.

Barca's Spanish midfielder Fermin Lopez brought the lead to his team once more, but Real's Spanish defender Lucas Vazquez leveled the score once again in the 73rd minute.

Real Madrid's English star Jude Bellingham took the stage and brought the vital victory to his team with a late goal in the 91st minute.

Real Madrid top the standings with 81 points, while Barcelona follow them with 70 points.