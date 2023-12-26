Panathinaikos reaches agreement in principle with Turkish manager Fatih Terim

Greek club Panathinaikos reached an agreement in principle with Turkish manager Fatih Terim, according to information received by an Anadolu correspondent.

"Terim, whose flight is planned to go to the capital Athens On Wednesday, will have the last meeting with the club officials," said the correspondent. "If a definitive agreement is reached in this meeting, Terim is expected to sign a 1.5-year contract."

Meanwhile, Panathinaikos are second in the league table with 34 points in 15 weeks, one point behind PAOK.

The 70-year-old head coach previously led Galatasaray, Fiorentina and AC Milan, as well as the Turkish national football team.

During the Terim era, Galatasaray won Europe's second-tier trophy, the UEFA Cup, in 2000 after beating English club Arsenal on penalties.

He is considered one of the most respected coaches in Turkish football history, winning eight Super Lig titles with the Lions.