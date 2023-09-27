Mauro Icardi in embarrassing penalty miss, only to redeem himself

Argentinian striker Mauro Icardi and Galatasaray team-mate Kerem Aktürkoglu have been mocked on social media after a penalty trick performed by the two went embarrassingly wrong in a Turkish Süper Lig match on Tuesday.



Aktürkoglu stepped up for a 37th-minute spot kick in the game against Istanbulspor but instead of aiming at goal rolled the ball to his left for the inrushing Icardi who however shot wide with goalkeeper David Jensen stranded in the other corner.



The former Inter Milan player and Serie A top scorer Icardi managed a wry smile after the shocking miss. But he was undeterred and scored Galatasaray's 1-0 winner five minutes later, set up by Aktürkoglu.



The trick was not been performed for the first time, and Icardi and Aktürkoglu were in somewhat good company, as Thierry Henry and Robert Pires had also made a mess of it in 2005 for Arsenal.



But Johan Cruyff and Jesper Olsen found the net for Ajax Amsterdam in 1982, and Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez also had success this way for Barcelona in 2016.



