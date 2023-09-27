Top U.S. diplomat, Azerbaijani president discuss situation in Karabakh

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev discussed the latest situation in the Karabakh region on Tuesday.

According to Azerbaijan's Presidency, during a phone call, Blinken and Aliyev discussed the situation after Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist operation against the Armenian armed forces.

Last week, in the wake of provocations by Armenian armed groups in Karabakh, Azerbaijan said it had launched "counter-terrorism activities" in the region to uphold a 2020 trilateral peace agreement with Russia and Armenia. After 24 hours, a cease-fire was reached in the region.

Aliyev underlined that the anti-terrorism operations had exclusively targeted military facilities, which lasted less than 24 hours and caused no harm to civilians.

He also briefed the American side on the ongoing process of disarming illegal Armenian armed forces and their withdrawal from the Azerbaijani territory. Over the past five days, hundreds of pieces of military equipment, weapons, supplies, and ammunition had been seized.

"Additionally, President Aliyev mentioned that military representatives from foreign countries accredited in Azerbaijan and the UN Resident Coordinator Office had inspected the confiscated weapons and equipment," the statement said.

The Azerbaijani leader said his country is committed to upholding the rights of Armenian residents in the Karabakh region and other ethnic minorities in accordance with national laws and international obligations. "The dialogue on reintegration is ongoing, with humanitarian aid being sent to Armenian residents, and infrastructure restoration is in progress."

The president underlined the ongoing cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross to provide assistance to Armenian residents, voicing readiness to facilitate a visit by the UN Resident Coordinator Office to the Karabakh region in the near future.

Meanwhile, Blinken voiced concern about the current situation, stressing the importance of regional stability and dialogue with local Armenians.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44 days of clashes. The war ended that November with a Russia-brokered cease-fire.

Tensions between the two nations, however, continue despite ongoing talks aiming for a long-term peace deal.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are set to meet on Oct. 5 in the Spanish city of Granada to discuss the signing of a peace treaty between the two countries.