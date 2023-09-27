Bayern Munich winger Gnabry injured

Bayern Munich confirmed Wednesday that Serge Gnabry suffered a forearm fracture.

"Serge will undergo an operation tomorrow and will miss several weeks. It's a bitter blow for him personally but also for us. He is an important player and a super character," coach Thomas Tuchel said in a statement.

Following an X-ray examination, Gnabry, was diagnosed with a fracture of the ulna in his left forearm during his team's DFB Cup match against Preussen Munster on Tuesday.

German winger previously played for Arsenal, Werder Bremen, and West Bromwich Albion.

The 28-year-old helped Bayern Munich win the 2020 UEFA Champions League, 2021 UEFA Super Cup, and 2021 FIFA Club World Cup.



