Manchester City to clash with Sevilla for 48th UEFA Super Cup

Manchester City will clash with Sevilla for the 48th UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

Sky Blues, the 2023 UEFA Champions League winners, will take on Los Palanganas, the 2023 UEFA Europa League champions, at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Greece.

Man City will play their maiden Super Cup final, while Sevilla, which have lost Super Cup finals five times, will fight for their second trophy.

Spanish La Liga clubs Real Madrid, Barcelona, along with Italian Serie A side AC Milan, share the record for the club with the most wins, clinching the competition five times each.

Barcelona lost the Super Cup final four times, Real Madrid thrice and AC Milan twice.

Spanish teams have won the title in 10 of the last 14 Super Cups. Real Madrid won four trophies (2014, 2016, 2017, 2022), while Barcelona (2009, 2011, 2015) and Atletico Madrid three (2010, 2012, 2018) each.

Galatasaray won the UEFA Super Cup in 2000, becoming the first and only Turkish club to win the title.

The Lions won the final against Real Madrid 2-1 on Aug. 25, 2000, with the "golden goal" of Mario Jardel after regular and extra time ended 1-1 at the Stade Louis II, Monaco.

The UEFA Super Cup is an annual match contested between the winners of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League of last season.