Josko Gvardiol joins Manchester City

Josko Gvardiol joined Manchester City from German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, the English Premier League club announced on Saturday.

Croatian defender signed a five-year deal with the Citizens, a club statement said.

"I have always dreamed of one day playing in England and to be doing so now with Manchester City-after the season they have just had-is a real honor for me," the 21-year-old said.

"To be joining City is something very special for me and my family. To have the chance to work with Pep Guardiola, too, will be amazing," he added.

Txiki Begiristain, Manchester City's director of football, said: "We are very happy to bring Josko to Manchester City. Josko has so many qualities-everything you want in a centre-half. He is fast, competitive, combative, strong in the air, impressive in possession of the ball, with strong self-belief and a good character. He is left-footed, too, which offers us good options at the back."

Gvardiol, who joined Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb in 2021, netted five goals and made three assists in 87 appearances to bag two consecutive German Cups with them in 2022 and 2023.