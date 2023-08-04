AC Milan sign US midfielder Yunus Musah from Valencia

AC Milan signed US midfielder Yunus Musah from Valencia on Friday.

"AC Milan is pleased to announce the signing of Yunus Musah on a permanent basis. The midfielder has signed a contract with the Club until 30 June 2028," the Italian club said in a statement.

Musah, 20, came through Arsenal's youth academy before moving to Spain's Valencia B in 2019. Then in 2020, he was promoted to Valencia's senior team.

He scored five goals in 108 appearances for Valencia.

Musah earned 27 international appearances for the US national team.