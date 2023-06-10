Man City and Inter goalless at halftime in Champions League final

Favourites Manchester City were being held 0-0 at halftime by Inter Milan in the Champions League final on Saturday as their bid to complete the treble hung in the balance.

City, seeking to win the trophy for the first time, were frustrated by the Italians who worked tirelessly to disrupt their rhythm and also caused some problems in attack.

Norwegian goal-machine Erling Haaland had City's best chances with an early effort over the bar and then a low shot blocked by keeper Andre Onana from Kevin De Bruyne's pass.

City's problems mounted when playmaker De Bruyne was forced off in the 36th minute with a leg injury and was replaced by England midfielder Phil Foden.

De Bruyne was also forced off injured when City lost to Chelsea in the final two years ago.

Inter, who were facing City for the first time, are bidding to become European champions for the fourth time.



























