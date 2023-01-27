Real Madrid win derby, qualify for Spanish Copa del Rey semis

Real Madrid won Thursday's derby against Atletico Madrid 3-1 after extra time to book their place in the Spanish Copa del Rey semifinals.

Visitors Atletico Madrid took the lead in the 19th minute when their Spanish forward Alvaro Morata, a former Real Madrid player, scored from close range after Nahuel Molina's cross.

Real Madrid waited for the equalizer for an hour. Rodrygo dribbled past three Atletico Madrid players to score a wonderful solo effort goal, making it 1-1.

The extra time decided the winning team.

Atletico Madrid were down to 10 men as Montenegrin defender Stefan Savic was sent off after a foul on Eduardo Camavinga in the 99th minute. It was Savic's second yellow card.

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema took a low shot in the box that beat Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak. Benzema put the Whites ahead in the 104th minute, making it 2-1.

In the 121st minute, another Real Madrid forward, Vinicius Junior, scored a solo goal after a fine run into the area to make the result 3-1.

Real Madrid won the Copa del Rey for 19 times in history, the last in 2014.

Atletico Madrid, who were eliminated in the quarterfinals, claimed the domestic trophy 10 times.

In another quarterfinal match Thursday, Athletic Bilbao beat Valencia 3-1 to proceed to the next level.

Barcelona and Osasuna are the other semifinalists in this season's Copa del Rey. They won their quarterfinal matches Wednesday.