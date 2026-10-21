Yemeni government forces claim 835 strikes against Houthis in 24 hours

Yemeni government forces said they carried out 835 strikes against Houthi positions and military movements over the past 24 hours as part of their ongoing Operation "Dawn of Yemen."

Army spokesman Majed Abdullah al-Nuzayli said in a statement on US social media company X that the operations involved fighter jets, drones, field artillery, rocket launchers and sniper units.

The strikes targeted Houthi troop movements, gatherings, reinforcements, weapons, armored vehicles, firing positions, fortifications and supply routes, according to the statement.

The military claimed that approximately 285 Houthi fighters and commanders were neutralized, while around 190 military vehicles, pieces of equipment and drones were destroyed or damaged.

In the southwestern province of Taiz, government forces, supported by local fighters, repelled attempts by the Houthis to retake positions, al-Nuzayli said.

He added that Houthi forces had deployed additional troops and reinforcements but failed to achieve their tactical objectives.

On the northern and eastern fronts west of Marib, government armored units, artillery and drones continued targeting Houthi movements, fortifications and weapons systems, restricting their ability to maneuver and concentrate forces, according to the statement.

Al-Nuzayli said the operations were continuing in accordance with the military's operational plans.

Earlier Wednesday, Yemeni media reported airstrikes targeting Houthi positions east of the coastal city of Mokha, a missile attack on Aden airport and renewed clashes west of Taiz.

Yemen TV reported the airstrikes east of Mokha without providing details on casualties or damage. The broadcaster also said the Houthis targeted Aden airport with a ballistic missile, but it was unclear whether the missile hit its target.

Separately, the Houthis claimed responsibility for a ballistic missile attack on Aden, saying they had targeted a Saudi military operations room at Badr Camp in the city.

Meanwhile, Al-Jumhuriya TV reported heavy clashes between government forces and Houthi fighters near the old airport and Mount Han, west of Taiz city.

On Tuesday, the Yemeni army said it had carried out 744 attacks against Houthi positions over the previous 24 hours, neutralizing around 200 fighters and destroying or damaging 90 military vehicles and other assets.

The latest developments come amid an offensive launched by Yemen's internationally recognized government earlier this month to recapture Houthi-held areas, including the capital Sanaa, with support from the Saudi-led coalition.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several other provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.

The Houthis control much of northern and western Yemen, while government forces and their allies hold Aden and large parts of the country's southern and eastern provinces.





