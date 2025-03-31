Deliciously simple tiramisu: A crowd-pleasing dessert

Need a quick and delicious dessert? Our easy tiramisu recipe is your savior! Enjoy a visually stunning and incredibly tasty treat with minimal effort.



Here is the easy tiramisu recipe with its appetizing appearance and taste!

Ingredients:



FOR THE CUSTARD

1 cup of milk

1/3 cup of granulated sugar

2 tablespoons of flour

2 egg yolks

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract (or vanilla)

2 tablespoons of butter

FOR THE SYRUP

1.5 cups of boiling water

3 tablespoons of instant coffee

2 tablespoons of granulated sugar

MASCARPONE CHEESE CREAM

250 grams of mascarpone cheese (or labneh cheese, strained)

1 cup of cold heavy cream

2 tablespoons of powdered sugar

24 ladyfinger biscuits

FOR DECORATION

Cocoa

Preparation

Heat most of the milk and most of the sugar in a saucepan over medium heat. In a heat-resistant bowl, whisk together the remaining milk, sugar, egg yolks, and vanilla until smooth.

Once the milk and sugar mixture starts to simmer, add a small amount to the egg mixture and continue whisking. Then, pour the egg mixture into the saucepan and mix well.

When small bubbles start to form, remove the saucepan from the heat. Add the cubed butter and whisk until melted. Cover the custard with cling film and refrigerate until cold.

Prepare the syrup by mixing the coffee, hot water, and sugar in a bowl. Let it cool. To prepare the mascarpone cream, the coffee syrup and vanilla custard must be cold.

Pour the cold heavy cream into a glass bowl. Add the powdered sugar and whisk until it thickens and becomes fluffy. Take the vanilla custard from the refrigerator and add the mascarpone cheese.

Add the powdered sugar to the cream mixture and whisk until smooth. Dip half of the ladyfingers in the coffee syrup and arrange them in a dish. Spread half of the cream over the ladyfingers.

Dip the remaining ladyfingers in the coffee syrup and arrange them over the cream. Spread the remaining cream over the ladyfingers and smooth the top with a spatula. Cover with cling film and refrigerate for 5-6 hours to set. Before serving, sprinkle generously with cocoa powder.









