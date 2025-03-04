US researchers develop 'e-Taste' system to digitally replicate flavors

A groundbreaking development has occurred in the scientific world. American researchers have developed a system that can digitally convert the flavors of food and beverages into data and chemically replicate them. This technology, called "e-Taste," could make taste experiences possible in virtual reality.

The "e-Taste" system, developed by scientists at Ohio State University, uses chemicals that represent the five basic tastes to digitally replicate the flavors of food and drinks. The tastes are converted into data through sensors and then transferred to specific areas of the tongue for sensory perception.

Flavor Replication Accuracy: 87% The system was tested on a group of 10 people with different acidity levels in the flavors. In the first test, the accuracy of flavor replication was measured at 70%. In the second test, with more complex flavors such as lemonade, cake, fried eggs, coffee, and fish soup, it was found that the flavors were matched with 87% accuracy.

A Flavor Revolution in Virtual Reality Researchers note that the "e-Taste" technology can be integrated with virtual reality. This system is expected to be used in many areas, from biomedical research to online shopping, weight control, and physical rehabilitation.

However, it is emphasized that the system still cannot fully replicate spicy and fatty flavors, and it does not include the smell factor, which plays a significant role in the tasting experience. Ongoing studies are mentioned, and the results of this innovative research were published in the journal Science Advances.