Türkiye’s Adana province hosts Orange Flavors context: Chefs showcase citrus culinary delights

Türkiye's southern province of Adana on Saturday hosted the Orange Flavors Competition, where chefs showcased the city's renowned citrus fruits transformed into culinary delights.

The competition, held as part of Adana's 12th International Orange Blossom Carnival, brought together talented chefs who competed in categories such as desserts/pastries, hot-cold dishes, and local Adana cuisine.

Participants presented their dishes to jury members for evaluation based on criteria such as presentation, appearance, taste, aroma, and texture.

Following the jury's assessment, chefs who excelled in these categories were awarded prizes for their culinary skills and creativity.

After the vibrant competition, where models in colorful costumes added a splash of color, another event was held showcasing Adana's top 35 prominent local dishes.

The carnival, which kicked off on April 13 and serves as the opening event of the Culture and Tourism Ministry's Turkish Culture Road Festival, is set to conclude on Sunday.