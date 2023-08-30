Cabrales blue cheese sets new world record after being sold at auction for 30,000 euros

A 2.2 kg portion of Cabrales blue cheese from northern Spain has been sold at auction for a staggering 30,000 euros, making it the most expensive cheese in the world.

Guillermo Pendas, the creator of the cheese, expressed his astonishment at the victory, stating, "We were aware of the quality of our cheese, but we also knew the competition would be tough," in an interview with Spain's state news agency EFE.

The cheese, crafted at the Los Puertos factory, was matured at a chilly 7 degrees Celsius within a cave situated at an altitude of 1,400 meters, where it aged for at least eight months, according to Rosa Vada, the mother of Pendas.

The buyer of this premium cheese is Iván Suárez, a restaurateur who owns El Llagar de Colloto in Asturias.

Ordinarily, Cabrales cheese is priced at around 35 to 40 euros per kilogram.

The cheese is created from raw cow's milk or a combination of cow's, sheep's, and goat's milk. It undergoes maturation in the caves of the Cabrales region, situated within the Picos de Europa national park.

Matured cheeses are transported down from the mountains by traversing through the caves.

Previously, the Guinness World Record for the highest price of cheese, also acquired by Suárez, stood at 20,500 euros in 2019.







