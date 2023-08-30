Secretive Russia-North Korea arms talks 'actively advancing': White House

NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby answers questions during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 17, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

Russia and North Korea are "actively advancing" shadowy arms negotiations, the White House said Wednesday as it warned that any sales would run afoul of UN sanctions.

The comments come after Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu's visit in July to the reclusive nation.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said U.S. intelligence suggests that Shoigu appealed during the visit for Pyongyang to provide the Kremlin with artillery ammunition as Russia seeks "significant quantities and multiple types of munitions" for use in Ukraine.

Shoigu's visit was followed by an exchange of letters between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in which they pledged to increase cooperation. An additional delegation of Russian officials traveled to North Korea to continue arms talks, according to the White House.

Kirby said the high-level discussion "may continue in coming months."

In addition to arms, the Kremlin is seeking to purchase raw materials to bolster its heavily sanctioned defense industrial base, said Kirby. He emphasized that any deals between Moscow and Pyngonyang "would directly violate a number of UN Security Council resolutions."

"We're continuing to monitor this situation closely. And we urge the DPRK to cease its arms negotiations with Russia, and abide by the public commitments that Pyongyang has made to not provide or sell arms to Russia," he said.

"And of course, we've taken action directly by exposing and sanctioning individuals and entities working to facilitate arms deals between these two countries," he added.

The White House said in December that Russia's Wagner private military group had received an arms shipment from North Korea, and said in March that Russia was seeking to broker a food-for-arms scheme with Pyongyang.